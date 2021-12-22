Winter Texans flock to New Braunfels for culture, climate New restaurants, shopping venues add to the allure

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, Winter Texans have flocked to New Braunfels, Texas, an historic burg between San Antonio and Austin known for its rivers and German, Texas culture.

Winter Texans are significant contributors to the local economy, providing a boost to businesses during the traditional off-season. Each year the community hosts a Winter Texan Reception in early February for snowbirds to meet and mingle.

"As New Braunfels' population and economy steadily grow, so have the venues that roll out the red carpet for our friends from the northern states and Canada visiting in the winter," said NBCVB Vice President Mallory Hines. "There's an increasing array of options for lodging, dining, shopping and outdoor recreation."

Lodging

Condominiums, rental homes, and cottages host hundreds of snowbirds, most returning year-after-year to enjoy the climate and warm hospitality. There are large RV parks and campgrounds within a 20-mile radius, most offering river views and access.

Dining

Dine along the Guadalupe River at Gruene River Grill, grab a burger at Tin Top, enjoy curry from Seven Monks, pork carnitas at La Cosecha Mexican Table, authentic German cuisine at Alpine Haus, or farm-to-table Italian faire at 188 South.

Grab a cold beer at The Phoenix, go underground for a cocktail at The Side Car or savor vintage wine at Huisache.

Entertainment

Home to Texas' oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall offers live music and dancing every weekend. Along the pristine Comal River is Landa Park Golf Course , an 18-hole public golf course with spectacular Texas Hill Country views.

New Braunfels has over 550 acres of parks and green space, and with average winter daytime temperatures ranging from 50-70 degrees, the mild climate is perfect for outdoor recreation.

Antique shops, unique boutiques, and home décor stores line the downtown landscape and Town Center at Creekside offers all the modern, big box retailers.

"There is a lot for our Winter Texans to explore and do," said Hines. "But what is most important is that as our community grows, we honor our traditions. One of them is making our Winter Texans feel like New Braunfels is their home-away-from home."

