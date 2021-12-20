Celebrity Moms, Michelle Obama Star in New PSA Encouraging Americans to Get Vaccinated and Boosted This Holiday Season The Second City, Made to Save and YourMomCares Join Forces to Produce New PSA as Omicron Cases Continue to Rise

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City, the world's premier brand in improvisation and sketch-based comedy entertainment and education, Made to Save, a national grassroots effort to ensure communities hardest hit by the pandemic have access to the COVID-19 vaccines and accurate, timely information and YourMomCares, a kids' mental health and wellbeing nonprofit, released a new public service announcement featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrity moms that encourages parents and their children ages five through adulthood to get vaccinated now, particularly as omicron cases are on the rise.

The Second City

Watch the PSA: "Get Vaccinated" – Mom Said So

The PSA was produced and created by The Second City and sponsored by Made to Save, in partnership with YourMomCares and the #WeCanDoThis COVID-19 vaccine public education campaign. The video features the talents of some of America's most beloved mothers, who urge eligible Americans everywhere to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season:

Michelle Obama , Former First Lady of the United States

Sharon Feldstein , Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein's mom

Terria Joseph , Alicia Keys' mom

Patsy Noah , Adam Levine's mom

Robin Paul , Chris Paul's (NBA) mom

Claire Stoermer , Zendaya's mom

Pauletta Washington , John David Washington's mom

"When the opportunity presented itself to help make a PSA that would catch attention and hopefully help save lives -- it was a no-brainer decision for us," said Parisa Jalili, Chief Operations Officer of The Second City. "At The Second City, we have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and health of our staff, cast and patrons since the start of the pandemic. As we continue to foster the next generation of comedy, we're thrilled to utilize The Second City's talents to encourage vaccination nationwide."

"This collaboration with The Second City represents one of our core values at Made to Save: the power of family and trusted messengers," said Dr. Alice Chen, Senior Advisor at Made to Save. "As a parent, physician, and senior advisor to Made to Save, I know how important it is to demonstrate—like this special PSA video does—the value in talking to your friends and family about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Made to Save's national coalition empowers trusted messengers to ensure that everyone has equitable access to vaccines and to information they can trust."

"We as Moms know how powerful our opinions can be," said Sharon Feldstein, Founder of YourMomCares. "In a time when people are confused, especially kids, about who they can trust and what they should do, kids know they can trust their Moms. Moms are always going to weigh the options and choose the safest and best one to protect their children. This is why we felt it was absolutely necessary for us to use our collective voices and opinions to let everyone know they should go out and get the vaccine. Period."

About The Second City

Since opening its doors over 60 years ago, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy brand, focused on the mission of entertaining, inspiring, and transforming through courageous comedy. Renowned for its legendary theaters in Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood, alumni of The Second City's stages, touring companies, theatrical production, and Emmy-winning iconic TV show SCTV include some of the biggest and most beloved names in entertainment, including Alan Arkin, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Aidy Bryant, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Harold Ramis, Chris Redd, Joan Rivers, Sam Richardson, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris, Martin Short, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Willard. The Second City brings its unique approach to interactive entertainment and education through a multitude of in-person and digital programming, reaching tens of thousands of students of improvisational-based arts annually, as well as hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies. The comedic empire continues to push new boundaries across a variety of platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to experience The Second City's wholly unique approach to laughter. To learn more, visit secondcity.com

About Made to Save

Made to Save (an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization) is a national education and grassroots campaign working to save lives by increasing COVID-19 vaccine access and focused on empowering community-based organizations to run outreach programs that increase vaccination rates in communities too often left behind by our public health system. In addition to empowering local organizations, Made to Save is proud to partner with national, state, and local civic and public health organizations to increase vaccine access, equity, and trust. To learn more, visit MadeToSave.org

About YourMomCares

YourMomCares (YMC) is a kids' mental health nonprofit founded by celebrity and influencer Moms, creating and funding the most groundbreaking and innovative solutions in kids' mental health and wellbeing. YourMomCares is changing the dialogue from mental illness to mental wellness, removing the stigma, because mental health IS health. To learn more, visit www.yourmomcares.org

Contact: Colleen Fahey, press@secondcity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Second City