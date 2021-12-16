Viracta Therapeutics to be Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NBI is re-ranked each year and is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Additionally, the NBI forms the basis for a number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). More information about the NBI, including eligibility criteria, can be found at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy, Nana-Val, in a registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma and a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

