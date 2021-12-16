SmartKem, Inc. Joins Solid State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center at University of California, Santa Barbara

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, today announced that it has become a member of the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Solid State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center (SSLEEC) which is conducting innovative research into the development of micro-LED displays.

SmartKem CEO, Ian Jenks, comments: "UCSB has a longstanding tradition of academic excellence and commitment to innovative research and technology development; values that underpin SmartKem's commitment to delivering the next generation of electronics. We are thrilled to become a member of the SSLEEC and to contribute to the work being done by the Center to achieve this goal."

As a member of the SSLEEC, SmartKem will have the right to obtain access to technologies and intellectual property developed by the Center in fields such as micro-LEDs and displays.

"We believe that SmartKem's revolutionary high performance flexible organic semiconductor technology is the perfect material for micro-LED displays, sensors and electronics," said Shuji Nakamura, a UCSB professor of materials and of electrical and computer engineering, and winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics for his invention of the bright-blue LED.

Steve DenBaars, Executive Director of SSLEEC further commented that "matching SmartKem's organic semiconductor materials with gallium nitride micro-LEDs has the potential to afford many benefits in next generation displays and sensors."

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre of Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including approximately 120 issued patents. For more information, visit: https://www.smartkem.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @SmartKemTruFLEX

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

