Largest Randomized Controlled Trial in the Digital MSK Industry Validates That Kaia Health Cuts Costs by 80%

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health , the digital therapeutics company on a mission to democratize access to high-quality healthcare, today announced clinical trial results demonstrating that its musculoskeletal (MSK) solution reduces costs by 80% when compared with standard-of-care treatments. The findings come from the ongoing Rise-uP randomized controlled trial (RCT), the largest RCT to date in the digital MSK industry.

The multicenter trial results involved an examination of claims data from 1,237 patients with low back pain followed over a 12-month period. Investigators reported that medical claims costs for the patients using the Kaia Health solution as part of a therapy program for patients with non-specific low back pain were 80% lower, compared with claims costs in the control group receiving standard-of-care therapy typically prescribed by physicians.

"The results of this randomized controlled trial, the largest of its kind for the digital musculoskeletal (MSK) industry, are revolutionary and have the potential to truly transform how health plans, employers, and providers view the untapped potential of digital MSK solutions moving forward," said Nigel Ohrenstein, who recently joined Kaia Health as president . "The Kaia Health team is excited to bring to market a solution that is clinically validated to deliver high-quality care at significantly reduced cost to both the health plan and the patient. We believe this is a phenomenal achievement and a watershed moment for the future of MSK care."

With a small fraction of patients reported to receive the best healthcare , Kaia Health's mission is to democratize care, helping the overwhelming majority of patients gain access to the highest quality and most effective personal health services possible. Offering pioneering motion analysis technology, the company is transforming the industry, delivering cost-saving, clinically validated MSK care delivered simply and seamlessly through the camera of a smartphone at any time, and from anywhere.

Earlier this year, Kaia Health announced a $75 million Series C round ($125 million raised to date) to expand clinical capabilities, heavily invest in motion analysis technology, and transform the treatment pathways for MSK and other conditions in the U.S. and Europe.

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company that creates accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of conditions, including MSK pain and COPD. Kaia Health covers 60 million lives globally, and its clinically proven motion analysis capability is transforming and democratizing healthcare through technology that patients can access anytime, anywhere, with the camera of their smartphone or tablet. Kaia Health is the most clinically validated digital MSK provider, and its motion analysis technology is as accurate as physical therapists in suggesting exercise corrections, resulting in equitable care regardless of BMI, age, gender, or location. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and has offices in New York and Munich. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com .

