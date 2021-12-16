ITRAK 365 announces a new feature for Contractor Safety using the Microsoft Power Platform

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ITRAK 365 announces the product launch of ITRAK 365's Contractor Management Portal – an external portal for 3rd parties that require safety processes and proof of training, certification & competency. Engaging strategic 3rd parties and contractors with an extension of internal safety and operational processes greatly enhances a company's ability to commit to increasing safety, environmental and compliance expectations of employees, the public and regulators.

ITRAK 365 (CNW Group/ITRAK 365)

"The last two years we've been hard at work on some of the most agressive product roadmap enhancements in our company's history, we're happy to be able to start rolling them out now and into 2022," said Trevor Nimegeers, Managing Director at ITRAK 365.

After completing a six-month testing period, a number of ITRAK 365 customers in the transportation, food processing, and forestry verticals are launching safety programs to their partners, using this new extension, and allowing public availability of external 3rd party portals. "Engaging both your employees and external parties in your safety program is a significant step in driving digital efficiency and compliance," says Fernando De Melo, CEO of Pacific Safety Consulting Group, a long-time ITRAK365 industry partner, "We're excited to be involved to bring this new functionality to customers interested in building industry leading safety and compliance programs".

ITRAK 365's Contractor Management Portal extends safety programs to external 3rd parties in an easy, transparent, and accessible way, giving companies confidence that organizational standards are being maintained. Using widely available authentication from many popular services like Azure AD, Google, LinkedIn, and Facebook, external parties can securely register to participate in safety programs using Microsoft's Power Portal Technology and ITRAK 365. Additionally, contractors can manage and upload training and certificates to ensure field site personnel have all the necessary proficiencies and competencies to perform work safely. With a more streamlined onboarding process, the management of contractors can then be administrated by a designated contact from the appropriate 3rd party, relieving the burden from internal IT, management and administration teams. ITRAK 365 Contractor Management Portal is immediately available for release.

ITRAK 365 is a worldwide leader in EHS and ESG focused solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud platform. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, a Premium ISV Connect Partner, and global prioritized co-sell partner, ITRAK 365 has achieved the highest levels of recognition in Microsoft community channels and is widely known as a go-to-partner for EHS and ESG vertical expertise when leveraging the Microsoft Power Platform. To learn more about the new product visit https://itrak365.com/contractor-management/

