Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation Unveils New Inpatient Hospital Aimed at Providing Comprehensive Coordinated Care in White Oak Located on the Campus of the White Oak Medical Center, this is the first and only CARF-Accredited Acute Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare cut the ribbon to its new Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation center on December 14. The new inpatient rehabilitation 42-bed facility is located on the campus of White Oak Medical Center, which is the health system's newest constructed acute care hospital.

Private room with Avasys 24/7 monitoring for patients who need it.

'"I am immensely proud of what we continue to accomplish while also working through a pandemic that remains extremely unpredictable," said Terry Forde, President & CEO of Adventist Health Care. Terry adds that strength and achievement run deep in our health system, which serve as models for patients so that they may grow strong in their recoveries.

The celebration included a ribbon cutting, blessing of the new space, and remarks by Marc Elrich; County Executive; Brent Reitz, President of Adventist HealthCare Post-Acute Care Services; Rob Grange, Rehabilitation White Oak Administrator, Also in attendance were Delegates Lorig Charkoudian and Jheanelle Wilkins, District 20.

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation White Oak offers all private patient rooms, two therapy gyms equipped with innovative technologies, onsite dialysis, two dayrooms, in-room ceiling track lifts and Avasys telemonitoring for optimal patient safety, functional bathrooms and walk-in showers and an Activities of Daily Living (ADL) simulated home environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first patients into this new state-of-the art hospital and help them rediscover their independence and abilities to be healthy and happy on their road through recovery," said Rob Grange, Administrator. "Combining our rehab services inside of White Oak Medical Center with the hard work of our amazing team creates a unique powerhouse of comprehensive, coordinated care for this community."

Adventist HealthCare is intently focused on whole body wellness, and its new comprehensives and holistic care service ensures the organization is aligned to support patients recovering from neurological disorders and strokes, fall injuries, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, limb loss and other complex conditions. "Families are a big part of the recovery process; thus training is provided and participation in ADL practice is encouraged to support patients' continued safe healing after their return home" said Brent Reitz, President of ACH Post-Acute Care Services.

To learn more about the new facility, its services and providers, please call (240) 637-5560 or visit AdventistRehab.com/WhiteOak.

About Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is a faith-based network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics that span Montgomery County, Maryland. Our team of premier providers and certified medical experts provide one-on-one and team-based care that helps people reclaim their lives following illness, injury, or chronic conditions. Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation inpatient hospitals are fully accredited by The Joint Commission, with Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited specialty programs for amputations, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and stroke. For more information visit AdventistHealthCare.com, or follow us on our Facebook .

