VETERAN STATE/FEDERAL ENVIRONMENTAL GOVERNMENT EXECUTIVE, HENRY DARWIN, JOINS GALLAGHER & KENNEDY

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher & Kennedy is pleased to announce that Henry Darwin joined the firm as a Shareholder and member of the firm's Environmental team. Having spent 25+ years of service in government, with the last decade in senior executive leadership at state and federal levels, Henry delivers an undeniably deep bench of environmental law and government know-how. Henry comes to the firm having held an array of important and prestigious government positions, including:

Acting Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ)

Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the State of Arizona (under Governor Ducey)

The firm's Managing Partner, Dean Short, noted: "We are proud to have Henry at our firm. His knowledge of and first-hand experience with government adds even more depth to our Environmental practice." He continued: "Henry's value in providing environmental government-related strategic advice that is practical, effectual and relationship-affirming will serve our clients well."

David Kimball, the head of the firm's Environmental and Natural Resources practice group commented: "Henry truly practices at the intersection of government and business environmental issues… there is no one like him practicing today." He went on to say: "Henry will serve as the catalyst for our client's understanding of what it takes to be successful with government when it comes to resolving complex and/or difficult environmental issues in a far more productive and collaborative manner."

On joining the firm, Henry commented: "I chose Gallagher & Kennedy because I am an Arizonan at heart and believe the firm offers the finest Environmental team in the state and, arguably, in the country." He went on to say: "The firm offers far more than just the traditional environmental law practice by also advising on lobbying at the legislative and state levels and participating in developing and writing environmental-related law and regulation." He finished with: "Having worked with practically all of the major law firms in the country at both the state and federal levels over the course of my career, I knew Gallagher & Kennedy was the optimal choice for me for private practice."

Established in 1978, Gallagher & Kennedy is an Arizona-based law firm with 64 attorneys in Phoenix, Arizona, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gallagher & Kennedy's clients range from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses and individuals. The firm's clientele includes Freeport McMoRan, Inc., the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Arizona Cardinals, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc., The Fertilizer Institute, and Occidental International Corporation. For more information, please visit www.gknet.com or call 602-530-8149.

