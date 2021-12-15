Paying it forward is part of the Vantagepoint A.I. culture and the Mendelsohn girls are collaborating with the Vantagepoint Team as the next generation of company leadership in training.

Vantagepoint A.I. Teams Up with Rachael and Abby Mendelsohn to Donate to Local At-Risk Kids Paying it forward is part of the Vantagepoint A.I. culture and the Mendelsohn girls are collaborating with the Vantagepoint Team as the next generation of company leadership in training.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The culture at Vantagepoint A.I. includes giving back to its community. Vantagepoint A.I.'s company mission is to empower traders daily with its groundbreaking financial trading software. For over 40 years, the company has given independent traders the power of A.I. for their home computers. Traders are able to use patented predictive artificial intelligence forecasts and Global Intermarket Analysis to trade smarter while creating a lasting legacy for themselves, their families, and their communities.

The company is dedicated to creating a legacy too. As Vantagepoint A.I.'s president's daughters are learning about trading and company leadership, they have each selected a project to work on with the Vantagepoint team.



Rachael, 11, created a project to donate 75 backpacks filled with necessities and fun for young people at the county's newly-opened shelter ( https://youtu.be/07VAN5zcqgE ) .

Pasco County's Two Good Soles project to donate more than 300 pairs of shoes and 750 pairs of socks for kids who need them ( Abby, 8, turned her love of shoes into a partnership withTwo Good Soles project to donate more than 300 pairs of shoes and 750 pairs of socks for kids who need them ( https://youtu.be/3_GE3NrxrFk ).

The Vantagepoint A.I. team enthusiastically supports the girls making their inspirations into reality. The team also works to continue the company's ongoing donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center along with many other small charities while actively involving patient ambassadors in company activities.

"For our company, philanthropy means we donate but we give something more – ourselves," says Vantagepoint President, Lane Mendelsohn. "For Abby that meant being willing to give up her shoes. For Rachael, it was giving up money from her egg business. During these holidays, as we pause to remember how blessed our lives are, I value the opportunities we have to help others. And I'm loving watching my girls learn the valuable leadership traits of humility and giving along with inspired action."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Cryptocurrencies, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members.

To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

