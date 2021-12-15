USHER & RÉMY MARTIN INVITE FANS TO CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR IN LAS VEGAS USHH Backstory Pass Returns to Caesar's Palace for a Limited Time Holiday Run Highlighting the Historic Cultural Connection between Cognac and American Music with Rémy Martin

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin and multi-GRAMMY award winning music artist, Usher are bringing back the immersive "USHH Backstory Pass" experience in Las Vegas for a limited holiday run to help ring in the New Year. Tickets are available now to enter "USHH Backstory Pass," a dazzling multi-sensory experience exploring the connection between music and cognac.

"USHH Backstory Pass featuring Rémy Martin is a very personal experience and unlike any other holiday celebration in Las Vegas," said Usher. "You'll join my journey and step into the history of my career while different musical genres are brought to life and accompanied by Rémy Martin cocktails. I'm thrilled to be opening this experience to fans as we get ready to celebrate the New Year."

"Rémy Martin, Usher and a one-of-a-kind musical cocktail journey in one of the most culturally vibrant and exciting cities in the world is not to be missed," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President at Rémy Martin Americas. "USHH Backstory Pass is a unique experience that brings to life the award-winning 'Team Up for Excellence – The Film', paired with Usher's music and Rémy Martin cocktails."

The "USHH Backstory Pass" perfectly pairs elements of Usher's personal journey and success as an artist with the timeless excellence of Rémy Martin. Audiences are welcomed with a Sidecar cocktail and guided through a series of experiences inspired by Usher and Rémy Martin's collaboration, "Team Up for Excellence – The Film." Each of the encounters are a cultural cocktail pairing intended to surprise and delight featuring different time periods of Usher's life and culminating in a collective Rémy Martin XO toast and intimate performance by Usher.

"Team Up For Excellence – The Film" highlights the cultural connection between Cognac and American music since 1917 in France, and how the two have been synonymous ever since. In The Film, imagined in collaboration with FRED & FARID New York, Usher and Rémy Martin®1738 Accord Royal travel through decades from the 1920's to present day, paying tribute to the celebrated musical styles, multi–cultural connections and rhythms of the past that inspired future artists, including Usher.

Teaming up with Usher and Rémy Martin, are globally recognized creatives including Raphael Saadiq, world–renowned musical composer; Marci Rodgers, Academy–Award winning costume stylist; Aakomon Jones, award winning dance choreographer; and director of the production; Jake Nava.

Historically, moments of artistic excellence have sparked cultural movements that paved the way for creative leaders to innovate, while paying homage to their roots and those that came before them. The same respect for heritage is honored by Rémy Martin and Cellar Master, Baptiste Loiseau, who has inherited the savoir–faire of the House from previous generations of cellar masters. Through this transmission of knowledge, Rémy Martin has been producing Cognac Fine Champagne for nearly three centuries. Rémy Martin®1738 Accord Royal continues to encompass the spirit of celebrating depth of character and the excitement of indulging in moments of collective success.

Teamwork has always been at the heart of Rémy Martin and the desire to team up with others in a quest for excellence has been a part of the Rémy Martin ethos since 1724. To continually go further and aspire to achieve more is a reflection of the Centaur, Rémy Martin's brand figurehead for 150 years.

Notably, "Team Up For Excellence – The Film" won the Cannes Lion Bronze Award for a film in the Food and Drink category. In addition, Rémy Martin ranked #3 amongst all Spirit brands on social media in a 2021 Brand Champions Report.

Tickets to see Usher and the USHH Backstory Pass featuring Rémy Martin are available on select dates December 23, 2021, through and January 1, 2022, at vegas.usherworld.com

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN 1738

Born from the cask and named after a royal approval, Rémy Martin® 1738 Accord Royal is a truly distinctive cognac. Its exceptional smoothness and rounded oakiness starts with the toasting of the casks, before the eaux–de–vie even begin to mature. This unique aromatic profile is then revealed through a rigorous selection of eaux–de–vie. Recognized for its outstanding quality year after year in international competitions, Rémy Martin® 1738 Accord Royal celebrates true depth of character and the sheer indulgence of sharing good moments.

ABOUT THE USHH BACKSTORY PASS WITH RÉMY MARTIN

"The USHH Backstory Pass ft. Remy Martin" combines elements of Usher's personal journey and success as an artist with the timeless excellence of Rémy Martin. Inspired by the Rémy Martin and Usher collaboration "Team Up For Excellence – The Film," this multi–sensory experience invites the audience on a journey to discover the cultural influence of these parallel entities. This groundbreaking creative endeavor is a product of history and experience, first written in script, then expressed through film and now brought to life in a curated space with the same authenticity first conveyed in "Team Up For Excellence – The Film". For additional information, visit https://vegas.usherworld.com/.

