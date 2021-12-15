'Tis the Season to Haul Before the Holidays with The Junkluggers

While you take care of your seemingly endless to-do list for holiday prep, let The Junkluggers come to you for fast, easy, and professional junk removal services.

SEYMOUR, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn this holiday season into the hauliday season with The Junkluggers - the industry leaders in eco-friendly junk removal. With lighter travel restrictions and the ability to host in public settings this year, preparation for gatherings with friends, family and coworkers might look a little different than last year. Be proactive and don't forget about cleaning up and getting rid of junk you no longer want before your hauliday festivities begin.

The Junkluggers want to offer some tips in efforts to reduce your hauliday clutter (and stress) this year:

One room at a time - To begin, think about the rooms that you'll actually be using and start there. For example, rooms like the dining room, living room, and/or the kitchen. Also be sure to give yourself the gift of time, including planning a decluttering session at least a few days in advance of when you'll be celebrating. That way, it's not as stressful. Clear plastic totes - One of the most important tools in any decluttering process is the clear (or translucent) plastic tote. It helps to have a place where you can put excess stuff that you can't immediately decide what to do with and you'll be able to see what's inside at a glance, so it's less likely you'll forget what's inside. Don't forget about the hall closet - this closet will probably see a lot of use over the holiday season holding guest coats, so you'll want to make sure it's not filled to the brim. Need professional help? - Call The Junkluggers! They are here to help this year whether you have been naughty or nice.

CEO and Founder, Josh Cohen says, "Let us take some stress off of your plate this hauliday season. While we remove your junk, relax and spend a little more quality time with family and friends. Happy Haulidays!"

Today, The Junkluggers continues to create relationships with local charity partners and recycling centers across the United States and strives to become a part of every community it services. The Junkluggers and you can be a part of the solution to preserve the world, one lug at a time, by finding the best and most eco-friendly use for unwanted items with the goal to keep junk out of landfills. The brand prides itself on making decluttering as easy as possible and takes great satisfaction in removing your junk.

Service begins with a free, no-obligation estimate. After approval, the expert luggers carefully load items and organize the truck based on what can be donated or recycled. The Junkluggers does all of the heavy lifting and follows it's Green Guarantees: on-time arrivals, donation receipts within 14 days, price assurance and 100 percent satisfaction.

For more information about The Junkluggers, please visit https://www.junkluggers.com/ or contact 1-800-LUG-JUNK (1-800-584-5865).

Since 2004, The Junkluggers has been disrupting the junk removal industry with its eco-friendly practices, from being the first company of its kind to offer donation receipts to launching Remix Market as a way to keep items out of landfills. This team of big-hearted professionals focuses on green, community-oriented practices, striving to enhance lives, the community and the environment by donating, recycling, upcycling and supporting local charities. The Junkluggers now has 87 franchise locations across the U.S. with 75 operating, and 12 coming soon. They are on a mission to paint the world green as they grow!

