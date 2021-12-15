With decades of experience in the technology sector, Mullin will bolster Texthelp's leadership and growth in assistive technology for the education and workplace markets

Texthelp Names Christine Mullin as Chief Operating Officer With decades of experience in the technology sector, Mullin will bolster Texthelp's leadership and growth in assistive technology for the education and workplace markets

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and accessibility technology, announced that it has named Christine Mullin as its Chief Operating Officer. Mullin will be the first chief operating officer in the twenty-five-year history of Texthelp.

Texthelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Texthelp)

Christine brings to Texthelp more than two decades of experience in growing and developing technology businesses across multiple roles, including strategy, business development, finance, and customer operations. Most recently, she served as COO/CFO and a Board Director of Dext, a UK-based global SaaS business that provides productivity software solutions for accountants and was successfully sold to Hg Capital earlier this year. Prior to Dext, Christine was the COO/CFO of MetaPack Limited, an e-commerce delivery mgt SaaS business that was sold to Stamps.com in August 2018.

Previous roles include being the COO of Microsoft UK's Advertising and Online division and the Finance Director of AOL UK. Christine started her career at Arthur Andersen in London where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant and has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin. She currently resides in London, England.

"Christine has a proven track record of strategic and operational success across a wide variety of technology organizations," said Martin McKay, founder and CEO of Texthelp. "I am confident that she will play a pivotal role in ensuring Texthelp continues to lead the way in creating innovative, accessible education and workplace technology."

"I am excited and honored for the opportunity to join Texthelp as the Company's Chief Operations Officer," said Mullin. "I believe in Texthelp's mission to help everyone understand and to feel understood, and I look forward to supporting the extraordinary impact that Texthelp is making through its technology. Texthelp is poised for even greater success, and I'm looking forward to helping take the company to the next level."

For more information on Texthelp, visit www.texthelp.com .

About Texthelp

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company. On a daily basis, it helps people all over the world to understand and to be understood. For the last three decades, it has led the way in creating innovative education and workplace technology. Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability, or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital literacy and accessibility software. With over 45 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write , EquatiO® , WriQ® , Fluency Tutor® , ReachDeck® , and SpeechStream® . These tools work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite. This allows for its products to be quickly integrated into any classroom or workplace with ease. Texthelp is backed by Five Arrows, the private equity arm of Rothschild Group. Visit www.texthelp.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Sydney Stressman

Zer0 to 5ive for Texthelp

609-238-6663

sstressman@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texthelp