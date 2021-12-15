Seagis Property Group Acquires 81,898 SF Warehouse in Doral, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired an 81,898 square foot distribution facility located at 3075 NW 107th Avenue in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). The property was pre-leased to a single tenant during due diligence. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 112 buildings and over 6 million square feet.

3075 NW 107th Avenue

"This acquisition exemplifies our focus on adding high quality industrial assets in Doral to our growing South Florida portfolio. We pre-leased the building to a single tenant because of the quality and freestanding nature of the building" said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12.2 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

