Ontario International Airport expecting more than 271,000 passengers during winter holidays

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) will welcome more than 271,000 airline passengers during the upcoming winter holidays, 93% of the number of passengers who traveled through ONT during the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data compiled by ONT officials, 271,075 passengers are expected to fly into and from ONT between December 18 and January 4, a 7% decrease compared with the same period two years ago. The daily average will be just over 15,000 and the highest volume days will be December 21 and December 22 when ONT expects more than 17,000 fliers each day.

"Ontario International experienced pre-pandemic passenger volumes over Thanksgiving and though we don't expect the same levels in the weeks ahead our passenger terminals will still be bustling," said Ronald O. Loveridge, vice president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "We look forward to extending our holiday hospitality to customers who choose to travel. They will enjoy the first-rate, hassle-free experience they have come to expect from us."

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram

