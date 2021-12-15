NEW PRE-TRADE INFRASTRUCTURE WILL FUEL DEFI'S RISE TO PROMINENCE - NEW BURTON-TAYLOR REPORT - New blockchain-based processes for crypto finance are overcoming the transactional inefficiencies of legacy infrastructures

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While decentralized finance (DeFi) has seen massive growth in recent months, infrastructure shortcomings will limit scalability in the near future. While strides have been made in the advancement of post-trade infrastructure, pre-trade has been largely overlooked. New market data initiatives from major players in the traditional finance landscape, headlined by the April 2021 inception of the Pyth Network, will further the ability of DeFi to mirror the capabilities of traditional finance, according to two new research reports published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, Parameta Solutions.

Pyth Network represents the first meaningful entrance of traditional institutions into the DeFi ecosystem

Key findings include:

The prior absence of quality pre-trade data in DeFi has presented major risk, valuation, and security issues for DeFi investors. Limited access to quality data has resulted in heightened volatility, execution hesitancy, and inadequate risk management procedures.

DeFi has developed a 'centralization problem,' with many of its more complex operations relying on centralized data providers for operation due to a lack of quality decentralized offerings.

Contributing to the DeFi ecosystem through infrastructure provision has allowed institutions to gain access to the space while limiting associated transactional risks.

The Pyth Network has posed a new alternative to traditional market data provisioning, self-aggregating trade data for sale through a decentralized platform.

"The rapid growth of DeFi has led to some inevitable growing pains," said Sean Eskildsen, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "A lack of reliable pre-trade infrastructure is going to prevent any sophisticated trader from entering the space and transacting. New market data solutions like Pyth will be essential in making DeFi the viable alternative to traditional finance it aims to become," he added.

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of two reports covering the DeFi market data space. The Pre-Trade Infrastructure in DeFi: An Opportunity for a New Form of Data Provision report analyzes the current gaps in decentralized finance market data capabilities and how its impacting on-chain applications. The Market Data in DeFi: Will the Pyth Network Bridge the Pre-Trade Infrastructure Gap? report analyzes the process by which real-world data is delivered to the blockchain, while introducing the Pyth Network as a possible solution to DeFi's market data issues.

