FAURECIA ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN REGION EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT NIK ENDRUD

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective December 13, Nik Endrud is appointed North America Executive Vice President and is joining the Executive Committee of Faurecia.

Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, has named Nik Endrud Executive Vice President of North America. In his new role Nik Endrud will be directly responsible and accountable for the sustainable development of the business in North America. He will join the Faurecia Executive Committee, reporting directly to Faurecia Chief Executive Officer Patrick Koller.

"With a background in customer management, operational excellence and a strong industrial knowhow, Nik will focus on a profitable growth strategy in North America," said Patrick Koller, Faurecia CEO. "His previous experience as head of North America's Seating division and Global Business Development, Product Strategy & Innovation roles within Faurecia give him the expertise needed to lead the Region. I'm very pleased to welcome him back to the Group".

Nik Endrud was previously Group Vice President and General Manager for Tenneco's global Ride Control business. Prior to Tenneco, he spent 13 years at Faurecia in significant Management positions.

Nik Endrud holds an engineering degree from Duke University, North Carolina.

Contacts

Press

Misty Matthews

Director of Communications, North America

248-296-1112

Misty.matthews@faurecia.com

Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@faurecia.com

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group's strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

Combining Faurecia and Hella will create the #7 global automotive supplier with a highly advanced technology portfolio addressing all industry megatrends. (PRNewsfoto/Faurecia)

