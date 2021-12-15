CIMC's operating revenue hit a historical high of $18.5 billion in the first nine months

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese leading logistics and energy equipment supplier China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd has made a major breakthrough in business development, with its operating revenue hitting a historical high in the first three quarters.

The Shenzhen-based company generated 118.24 billion yuan ($18.5 billion) in operating revenue from January to September, growing 85.94 percent year-on-year, according to its latest financial report published on Oct 27.

It is the first time that the company's operating revenue hit 100 billion yuan since its production 39 years ago and listing 27 years ago. And it only took nine months for the company to make such an accomplishment.

Its net profit soared 1161.42 percent on a yearly basis to 8.8 billion yuan in the first nine months.

According to 2020 Shenzhen Enterprises Top 500 List, published by Shenzhen Enterprise Confederation and Shenzhen Entrepreneur Association, there were nine enterprises in Shenzhen whose operating revenue had surpassed 100 billion yuan in 2020.

That means CIMC will become the latest member of the city's "100-billion-yuan business club".

