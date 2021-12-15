AJC Welcomes Passage of U.S.-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) salutes today's passage of the U.S.-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act.

AJC and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) have championed the Act to bolster U.S. commitment to strong, democratic partnerships in the region and build upon the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019. As Greece celebrates its bicentennial, the advocacy organizations hailed the bill as a crucial action to advance Greece's military modernization, cement U.S. military cooperation with Greece, and invest in the partnership among Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States by establishing a 3+1 interparliamentary group.

"This groundbreaking legislation is a welcome next step to further enhance U.S. engagement in the strategically important Eastern Mediterranean," said AJC CEO David Harris, who has been a leader in advancing U.S., Cyprus, Greece, and Israel ties for nearly four decades. "It is immensely heartening to witness Congress come together in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen our democratic partners and regional stability in a part of the world critical to American interests."

The landmark legislation, attached as an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. House and Senate.

