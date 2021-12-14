Upper Deck Releases New Autographed Portfolio of All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Memorabilia New AEW Collectibles Include Autographed Memorabilia from Wildly Popular Stars CM Punk, Sting, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Many More

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced the first-ever launch of exclusive autographed memorabilia featuring the biggest superstars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Upper Deck's first wave of AEW memorabilia showcases designed autographed images of different fan-favorite AEW icons such as CM Punk, Sting, Britt Baker and Chris Jericho. The new limited-edition AEW product portfolio includes "Power," a 10"x 8" designed image numbered to 75, which showcases each wrestler against a traditional brick background with retro colored lighting. A larger 16"x20" "Stage" designed image is limited to just 99, and captures the wrestlers as they stand front and center ready to jump into the ring. Both pieces exemplify the energy and electricity that radiates from these incredible wrestlers as they take that first step out into the squared circle.

"The reaction we have seen around AEW collectibles has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're thrilled to be able to offer fans the opportunity to capture history through autographed memorabilia of their favorite AEW wrestlers," said Upper Deck Authenticated Director, Gabriel Garcia. "The new pieces are the first steps in building a large portfolio of authentic memorabilia for the league's passionate fans, helping them connect to their favorite wrestlers and fellow collectors."

"From the very beginning, AEW fans have embraced our licensed and branded merchandise at retail, in venues and on ShopAEW.com," said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing at AEW. "These collectable products will deliver what many of our fans have asked for - an authentic piece of memorabilia they can now proudly display and hold onto for years to come."

Fans can view the entire exclusive AEW autographed memorabilia now at CollectAWE.com.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

"AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW's multi-platform content also includes "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, "Being the Elite," a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and "AEW Unrestricted," a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.

