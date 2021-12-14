SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MIME, SUNS, VG, and COR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. The exchange ratio will be determined within forty-eight hours prior to the closing such that shares issued by SLRC to SUNS shareholders will result in an ownership split of the combined company based on the respective NAVs of each of SLRC and SUNS. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of VG by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VG shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of VG common stock that they hold. If you own VG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vg

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of COR by American Tower Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, COR shareholders will receive $170.00 per share in cash for each share of COR common stock that they hold. If you own COR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cor

