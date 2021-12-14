Revolution Extends Its Unrivaled Cannabis Cup Illinois Track Record To 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Global, a leading Chicago-based, multi-state cannabis company, continued its momentum from the past year with an unrivaled performance in High Times' Cannabis Cup Illinois 2021, winning first place in three award categories. Though this is only the second Cannabis Cup Illinois held by High Times, the cannabis industry magazine has been hosting the renowned competition internationally since 1988.

Revolution's success in Cannabis Cup Illinois 2021 follows an equally impressive performance in the inaugural Cannabis Cup Illinois last year, when it won first place in six out of seven categories. Between the two competitions, Revolution products have won first place in nine out of fifteen total Cannabis Cup Illinois categories and have finished in the top three of fourteen of the fifteen total categories.

Specifically, Revolution products won the following Cannabis Cup Illinois 2021 awards:

Indica Flower First Place: Blueberry Clementine by Revolution Global

Sativa Flower First Place: Mac & Cheese (Spicy Papaya Cut) by Revolution Global

Concentrates First Place: Blueberry Clementine Live Resin by Revolution Global

Hybrid Flower Second Place: Banana Runtz by Revolution Global

Vape Pens Second Place: Florida Orange Terp Tank by Revolution Global

Gummy Edibles Third Place: Assorted Indica Gummies by Revolution Global

Non-Gummy Edibles Third Place: Spring Lake Lemonade SURP by Revolution Global

"Revolution is blown away by the results of Cannabis Cup Illinois 2021 and grateful for the judges that recognize the emphasis we put on product quality," said Dusty Shroyer, President and COO of Revolution Global. "The Revolution team is passionate and deeply committed to our mission of using a science-driven cultivation process to produce the highest quality cannabis, and it means the world to see that hard work pay off."

High Times, a monthly magazine founded in 1974 to cover cannabis counterculture, held its first Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam in 1988. The company moved the competition to the United States in 2010, where it has been operating the Cannabis Cup in multiple states ever since. For Cannabis Cup Illinois 2021, High Times opened its judging process to members of the public, with roughly 1,500 judges testing products in each category.

Revolution operates a 75,000 square foot state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Illinois, with a second 75,000 square foot growing facility scheduled to be completed on Revolution's 80-acre campus next year. All of the cannabis strains entered in Cannabis Cup were bred in Delavan and are proprietary to Revolution.

About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas, and Maryland. For more, visit www.revolutionenterprises.org.

