Penske Truck Leasing dedicates Diesel Training Lab at Lincoln Tech's East Windsor, Connecticut, Campus

READING, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing recently held a dedication ceremony at the Lincoln Tech campus in East Windsor, Connecticut, as the company branded a diesel training lab and adjacent corridor. The lab will be utilized for hands-on diesel technology training, which introduces students to various topics such as vehicle and engine system maintenance and repair, industry certifications and career opportunities in the industry.

Over the last 10 years, Penske has hired more than 1,000 Lincoln Tech graduates nationally to work as truck maintenance technicians in its regional operations.

"The next generation of diesel maintenance technicians is vital to the Penske talent pipeline and the entire industry", said Andrew Vassil, area vice president of Penske Truck Leasing. "As we support Lincoln Tech's diesel program, that support is also absorbed by the students who receive its first-class training – in an ideal environment. Properly trained diesel technicians fuel uptime and supply chain efficiency."

Diesel truck technicians are a key component in keeping essential supply chains moving; nearly every good consumed in the U.S. is transported by truck. The U.S. trucking industry hauls more than 70% of all transported freight. Penske works with leading technical schools, and related organizations such as SkillsUSA and the TechForce Foundation, to meet the current and future demand for technicians.

"Teaming with Penske Truck Leasing will not only help our graduates start rewarding careers in a fast-paced, engaging industry – it will also help keep the American economy moving forward as the workforce grows," said Lincoln Tech President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Shaw. "Penske's support of our effort to bridge the skills gap will be invaluable in addressing the ongoing shortage of skilled technicians."

Penske Truck Leasing operates and maintains one of the industry's largest fleets with its truck maintenance technician workforce comprising about 8,800 of the company's 37,000-plus associates. Visit Penske's career site: https://technician.penske.jobs to learn more about technician careers and to apply for technician openings across North America.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults' career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 355,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

