The Fighting Cuppies will join the Rose Parade® festivities, making history as the first chocolate and peanut butter institution to march in Pasadena

PASADENA TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® ANNOUNCES REESE'S UNIVERSITY WILL JOIN 2022 ROSE PARADE® IN UNPRECEDENTED ANNOUNCEMENT The Fighting Cuppies will join the Rose Parade® festivities, making history as the first chocolate and peanut butter institution to march in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. and ROUND RIDGE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announces that it will welcome Reese's University to participate in the 133rd Rose Parade®. The university's team may not be taking the field, but The Fighting Cuppies will be participating in this year's Rose Parade® festivities alongside the Ohio State University and the University of Utah's football teams.

Reese’s University mascot, Cuppy, will float down Orange Grove Boulevard during the 133rd Rose Parade®, “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

Reese's University, the world's first and most pre-eminent institution of higher chocolate and peanut butter education and the only tuition-free university in the world, recently announced open enrollment for the first time in its 100-year history. You can watch Reese's University's admissions video here.

"With this unprecedented decision, we're thrilled to offer an invitation to Reese's University to take part in Rose Parade® events," said David Eads, Executive Director/CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®. "The Fighting Cuppies will be taking to the streets of Pasadena, beaming with collegiate and peanut butter pride for all Reese's and Rose Parade® fans near and far."

While the Fighting Cuppies won't be competing for the Rose Bowl® trophy, the team and its mascot, Cuppy, are getting ready to steal the show at the Rose Parade® by preparing a float as iconic as the storied institution itself. The Reese's University float will be 55 feet long, complete with a larger-than-life 23-foot tall Cuppy replica. The float, appropriately titled Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Success, will be covered with over 25,000 flowers and is certain to bring the orange to Orange Grove Blvd.

"Reese's U has the winningest confection-based football program and a track record that speaks for itself," said Coach R, Head Coach, Reese's University. "Our Cuppies play for the roaring crowds, the glory of the win and the love of the game, er, I mean cup. Our Fighting Cuppies cannot wait to bring next-level performance and unprecedented awesomeness as we make our debut in Pasadena."

RU will bring greatness and chocolate and peanut butter to the annual celebration. Fans can find a commemorative, one-of-a-kind Reese's University x Rose Parade® Peanut Butter Rose on display in the Tournament House lobby during the week leading up to the parade and game. The Reese's University Rose is a special edition Reese's Peanut Butter Cup that has been customized to recognize RU's first-ever appearance in the Rose Parade®.

Want to become a Fighting Cuppy yourself? Visit www.ReesesUniversity.com to enroll and join RU in its mission to become the largest online college community in the nation.

*Reese's' lawyers want you to know that Reese's University is not a real University.

**Based on their inability to have a good time, it's obvious that our lawyers did not attend Reese's University.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and The Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 volunteer members supply more than 80,000 hours of human power, which will drive the success of the 133rd Rose Parade, themed "Dream. Believe. Achieve.," on Saturday, January 1, 2022, followed by the 108th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Reese's University

Reese's University is a chocolate and peanut butter research-focused university based in Round Ridge, Pa. It offers a cutting-edge curriculum in the confectionery arts and sciences and robust extracurriculars that suit the needs of every student. With a 99.99% acceptance rate, and a perfect graduation rate, Reese's U consistently ranks as the most delicious university a student can attend.

Founded in 1923, Reese's U is home to accomplished faculty and staff, all dedicated to creating an environment that supports students' impeccable taste and ambitious appetites. They believe there is no limit to what a student can achieve at Reese's U. The collegiate institution's creed, "Peanutum en Chocolux," puts it best: chocolate and peanut butter, a perfect combination.

To learn more, or to enroll, visit www.ReesesUniversity.com .

This illustration of the Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Success float gives fans a sneak-peek of what’s to come at the Rose Parade®.

Tournament of Roses Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reese’s University; Tournament of Roses