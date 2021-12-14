Leading Crypto-Focused Asset Manager Hashdex Continues U.S. Expansion While Crossing $1 Billion in Assets

NEW YORK and RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager that recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has appointed Matthew Flood as Head of Business Development-U.S. and Jack Song as Head of Corporate Communications and Chief of Staff-U.S., newly created leadership positions to support the firm's accelerating operation in the United States.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Marcelo Sampaio and COO Bruno Caratori, Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Dedicated to bringing crypto opportunities to the mainstream, Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. With the belief that open blockchains are unlocking global growth and economic opportunity, Hashdex is committed to accelerating the development of the crypto ecosystem by empowering global participation. The firm plans to leverage its exclusive partnerships with Nasdaq and Victory Capital as part of its ongoing U.S. expansion through the development of comprehensive products and services.

Strengthening U.S. Expertise

In collaboration with Hashdex's established leadership team in the U.S., comprised of Mr. Caratori and Global Head of Strategy Andrew Puschel, Mr. Flood and Mr. Song will build on Hashdex's leading market position in Brazil by leveraging their extensive investment, business development and operations building expertise to further grow Hashdex's presence and offerings in the U.S. and globally. Additionally, Head of Global Expansion Bruno Sousa will relocate to the U.S. to focus on business development, further strengthening Hashdex's leadership in the region.

"As the market leader in Latin America, Hashdex has significant experience in delivering on our mission of helping people around the world better understand and gain diversified exposure to the crypto asset class," said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder & CEO of Hashdex. "Through their proven backgrounds in investment and business development, Matthew and Jack will be invaluable additions to our team as we enhance our efforts in the U.S. to serve innovative investors adding crypto to their portfolios."

As Head of Business Development-U.S, Mr. Flood will focus on expanding U.S. distribution and fund product access along with Hashdex's partner, Victory Capital. Throughout his career, Mr. Flood has focused on providing investors the best investment opportunities across all alternative asset classes, while also ensuring proper internal controls, policies, and procedures are implemented and continuously updated to mitigate operational risks.

Mr. Flood joins Hashdex with two decades of industry experience within finance and asset management. He was most recently at Morgan Stanley, where he led sales for the firm's Outsourced Chief Investment Office. Prior to this role, Mr. Flood held positions at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, UBS Asset Management and Mercer Consulting, where he performed operational due diligence evaluations on alternative asset managers. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and General Electric. Mr. Flood holds a B.S. in Accounting from Iona College.

At Hashdex, Mr. Song will lead corporate communications and help to scale the firm's U.S. operation as Chief of Staff, including continuing to grow the global team. Mr. Song brings deep expertise in leading integrated marketing and communications strategy, and transforming high-growth startups into industry leaders. Over the past decade, he has focused on global technology communications and has brought high-profile companies including Lime, Grabango, and several venture-backed startups to market. He holds an M.B.A. from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business with a specialization in brand management and serves on the San Francisco Film Commission.

Addressing the Needs of Investors

Hashdex has exclusively partnered with Nasdaq to make crypto accessible to investors globally through the co-development of the Nasdaq Crypto IndexTM (NCITM), which benchmarks the institutionally investable crypto market. The firm launched the world's first crypto index ETFs, including the Hashdex-Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HASH11), which is now the third largest ETF in Brazil by the number of investors.

In June 2021, Hashdex also announced an exclusive partnership with Victory Capital, an asset manager with $162 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021, to bring innovative crypto investment products to the U.S. market. The first product, the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund , is a private fund available to accredited investors.

"With our deep crypto knowledge, phenomenal partners and global experience, including operating the leading crypto index ETF in the world, HASH11, we are in the ideal position to meet the needs of U.S. financial advisors and their clients," said Andrew Puschel, Global Head of Strategy. "We are working with our partners at Victory Capital and Nasdaq to offer our expertise, educational resources, and unique capabilities to the U.S. investment community as we further our global expansion."

In Brazil, the majority of regulated crypto assets are invested through Hashdex's ETFs listed on the Brazil Stock Exchange. The firm currently has more than 250,000 investors globally in its products, and has received funding from Valor Capital Group, SoftBank, and Coinbase Ventures, among others. KPMG has served as the independent auditor for Hashdex's funds since 2018. Fidelity Digital Assets, Coinbase Custody, and Bitgo Trust serve as custodians of digital assets managed by Hashdex.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto IndexTM (NCITM) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto index ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com .

