Honda Conducting Pilot of New Road Condition Monitoring System to Enhance Safety

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. is developing a road condition monitoring system that uses vehicle technology to evaluate road conditions in an effort to detect possible hazards. With this vehicle-generated road condition reporting system, Honda hopes to help road operators monitor lane marking conditions in a more frequent, efficient and cost-effective way that helps fulfill Honda's concept of "Safety for Everyone." A video demonstration of the system is available at https://honda.us/lanemarking.

Honda Research Institute is conducting a pilot program in Ohio to evaluate a system that uses GPS coordinates and sensors such as cameras to collect real-time road condition information that can be shared with road operators. Honda is collaborating with the Ohio Department of Transportation and plans to start providing road condition data in early 2022, from Honda vehicles used as part of the pilot program, to help enhance the efficiency of the road maintenance operation in Ohio. Honda Research Institute also is exploring how connected vehicles can access the anonymized data to adjust Honda and Acura Advanced Driver Assistance System's (ADAS) perception settings, and if needed, warn drivers if lane markings are faded or are in need of repair.

"Maintaining good road conditions helps keep everyone sharing the road safe," said Paritosh Kelkar, scientist at Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. and project leader of the road condition monitoring system. "Real-time, high-accuracy roadway data captured from connected vehicles has the potential to improve the process of identifying, reporting, and more quickly repairing hazardous road conditions."

Lane Marking Classification

When monitoring lane marking conditions, the system visually classifies lane lines to the left and right of the vehicle using four color codes: green, yellow, grey and red. Green and yellow classifications respectively indicate ideal to good lane marking conditions. The system displays grey classifications when there are no lane lines and red if the lane markings need repair.

That road condition information, including longitude and latitude coordinates along with relevant images and video clips, is captured by the vehicle, anonymized, and then streamed to a secure platform for analysis. Road operators can access this platform to identify the location, type and severity of the road condition and hazard information, and obtain a still image and video.

"We regularly inspect our roadways throughout Ohio and act quickly to address any issues, like faded or damaged pavement markings, that are identified. It's a labor-intensive process. Good pavement markings are important to the drivers of today and the vehicles of tomorrow," said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. "We're excited to work with Honda to improve the process."

In addition to lane markings, Honda Research Institute plans to expand the system's application to monitor other types of road conditions. It hopes the system can prove useful in keeping all roads safer for everyone.

About Honda Research Institute USA, Inc.

Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US) conducts research to solve complex problems with direct applications to Honda's current and future technology roadmap, and develops strategic partnerships with public and private institutions to foster innovation. HRI-US was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley. Learn more at http://usa.honda-ri.com/.

Honda Commitment to Safety

Based on its vision for a collision-free society, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road. The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and next-generation passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies, now on nearly 5 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

