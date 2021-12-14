Encamp Experiences More Than 500% Growth in 2021, Enhancing Product, Leadership Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encamp , a trailblazing environmental compliance data management and reporting technology company, today announces accelerated growth in 2021. The company's growth includes a 500% increase in ARR and a 200% increase in people growth, with the goal to more than double again by the end of 2022.

"Encamp is fortunate to have an elite team of experts who are passionate about creating software that supports our customers' environmental endeavors with next-generation technology," said Luke Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Encamp. "Environmental compliance is essential, yet the need for efficient, purposeful, and data-driven technology for regulatory reporting continually goes unnoticed. We are trailblazing a solution for this untouched space and our continued growth is a testament to the gap in compliance reporting."

In April, Encamp secured $12M in funding to further develop its platform and add employees to engineering, compliance, sales, marketing, and other strategic teams. Key hires this year include Ki Moon as Vice President of Revenue Operations, Samatha Strube as Head of People, Pauline Chen as Head of Product, and the most recent appointment of industry veteran, Heather Shanahan, CPA , as Chief Financial Officer.

In the role of CFO, Shanahan will focus on strategic planning and financial reporting in order to enable the scaling of Encamp's operations. Previously in roles at Wistia, Venture Advisors, and inStream, among others, she will bring 18 years of experience in accounting and finance to grow and scale Encamp to its fullest potential.

"Encamp created a software to help modernize the way companies think about environmental compliance, and I'm excited to use my background in finance leadership to help the company grow and scale to further solve the needs of Encamp's customers," said Shanahan.

In addition to significant company growth throughout 2021, the Encamp solution and leadership have received recognition for continued innovation in the industry. Such accomplishments include Jacobs's recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2022 , Environment+Energy Leader's Top Product Award for 2021 , Environment+Energy Leader's 100 Honoree s of 2021 , Indiana University's 20 Under 40 , and recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for 2021 by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Best Companies Group.

As operations scale, Encamp is committed to further developing a comprehensive platform applicable for all regulations and requirements in EHS reporting for businesses. For more information on the Encamp solution, visit www.encamp.com .

About Encamp

Encamp was formed in 2017 and introduced its SaaS-based technology to the environmental, health, and safety (EHS) industry in 2018. By early 2019, more than 100 companies were using Encamp to manage and automate the way they file critical environmental compliance information to state, local, and emergency response agencies. Nearly 200 businesses, including a growing number of businesses listed in the Fortune 1000 and Fortune 100, now use Encamp in more than 4,000 regulated facilities throughout the United States. In 2020 alone, Encamp realized revenue growth of more than 800%, a rise that continued to position the company as an emerging EHS market leader.

By way of innovation, Encamp is a first of its kind EHS compliance software product that combines a powerful data management system and EHS compliance reporting automation. With its Software as a Service (SaaS) architecture and deployment via the cloud, companies implement Encamp in a matter of days or weeks. Moreover, Encamp gives companies and their EHS teams a modern software option over point systems, spreadsheets, and legacy Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS).

