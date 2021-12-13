CLEANLIFE® Named Weatherhead 100 Award Winner

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, a leading provider of highly customized LED lighting solutions and smart home technology, has been named a Weatherhead 100 Award winner presented by the prestigious business school of the same name at Case Western Reserve University. This award puts an exclamation point on a successful 2021 as the company also celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

The Weatherhead 100 recognizes the fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio. "Established in 1988, The Weatherhead 100 awards are the premier celebration of Northeast Ohio's spirit of entrepreneurship and the companies leading the way in Northeast Ohio. Each year, we recognize this elite group of companies who are the best example of leadership, growth and success in our region."

Founded by Justin Miller in 2011 while studying abroad in Asia, CLEANLIFE® has grown from its humble beginnings of selling eco-friendly LED lights for vending machines into a global joint-venture enterprise. The company provides engineering expertise, product design services and LED technology into a multitude of industries around the world for clients such as Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hilton, IHG, Marriott International, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart Inc., Wendy's, Wynn Resorts and other Fortune 500 businesses.

"Much of our advancement has been made by access to people and resources in Ohio and the Cleveland area specifically. Several of our employees are graduates from Case Western Reserve University, Ohio State University and Miami University. This area also has a strong presence in the lighting industry which has helped in recruiting talent to our company."

To mark its business philosophy geared toward growth and innovation, the company recently trademarked the phrase Finding a Better Way™. For CLEANLIFE®, it's not just a motto, but it reflects a commitment to constant improvement through technology and outside-the-box thinking. Winning the Weatherhead 100 Award is proof that this philosophy is working!

