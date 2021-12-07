R.J. O'Brien Appoints Mark Phelps as New Managing Director, EMEA for RJO Limited UK Affiliate

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that Mark Phelps, Group Chief Executive Officer of G.H. Financials, will soon assume the role of Managing Director, EMEA for its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited). Phelps is a nearly 25-year veteran of the futures markets in Europe and globally.

Phelps will operate out of London for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and report to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.

Corcoran said: "Mark brings outstanding executive leadership experience to our very important UK operation and our presence in EMEA, along with a deep understanding of our industry, the evolving global landscape and the importance of high-touch client service. I'm absolutely delighted that he's joining our team, and I know he will play a key role in our continued global expansion."

Phelps said: "It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining RJO as the company looks to build out its global execution and clearing offering. The firm has been one of the most successful in the industry for well over 100 years, especially in the U.S., and my aim will be to work closely with the entire RJO team to further raise its profile and build upon its services for clients and prospects across EMEA."

Phelps has served as Group CEO of G.H. Financials, a London-based exchange-traded derivatives clearing firm, since April 2018. He has also served as regional CEO of GHF LLC and Chairman of the Board of the firm's Hong Kong Board as a non-executive director. He joined the firm in 2012 as Global Head of Marketing and Sales, focusing on client clearing on exchanges across the globe and managing the sales process for offices in London, Chicago and Hong Kong as well as the global branding.

Starting his career in 1997 as an exchange pit official at what was then the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange (LIFFE), over the next several years Phelps played a leading role in the exchange's migration from open outcry to electronic trading. From 2001 through 2004, he was Senior Account manager for the exchange, and from 2005 to 2008, he served as Head of Sales for Euronext.liffe. Beginning in late 2008 and through 2011, he held senior business development roles for NYSE Liffe.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates and R.J. O'Brien Limited

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

R.J. O'Brien Limited provides execution, clearing and settlement services to professionals and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options on all major global exchanges, equity contracts for difference (CFDs) and over-the-counter cleared commodities. It also provides real-time risk management across asset classes; tailored post-trade services; proximity and colocation services; and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

