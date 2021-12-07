Previon Partners with Audere to Provide an Innovative Solution to CLIA-Certified Labs to Offer their Own COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit Using Audere's HealthPulse@home

Previon Partners with Audere to Provide an Innovative Solution to CLIA-Certified Labs to Offer their Own COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit Using Audere's HealthPulse@home

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Previon, a leading provider of customizable preventive health test kitting, kit logistics, healthcare communications, and consulting solutions, today announced that it is the preferred solution partner of Audere, a digital health nonprofit developing solutions to improve global health, which was just granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)¹ for HealthPulse@home.

Audere's HeathPulse@home seamlessly allows CLIA-certified laboratories to bring their own self-collection COVID-19 specimen kits to market without individually completing all the steps required to obtain their own FDA EUAs. To CLIA-certified laboratories that license HealthPulse@home, Audere provides guidance to help them quickly bring their tests to market. Audere will point these laboratories to Previon's innovative health test kitting solutions, including printing, mailing, and tracking physician-ordered, direct-to-patient kits through expert, multi-channel campaign management services and Previon's patented workflow software, Preventive Care as a Service™ (PCaaS™). PCaaS provides complete visibility into workflows for straightforward kit configuration, delivery status updates, patient interaction insights, and more.

As part of a menu of value-added service options available to these CLIA-certified laboratories, Previon will host and manage an online registration portal that will provide patients with easy-to-follow instructions for self-collection and for returning their tests to the labs for processing.

In addition, every Previon health test kit can be tailored to include customized postage-saving packaging, personalized user letters, and identification barcodes for efficient lab processing and economic screening, saving organizations money and improving patient experiences.

"Despite progress made over the past two years, COVID-19 testing remains a pain point in the United States, and there is a continued need for accessible testing options. HealthPulse@home aims to eliminate many of the barriers that currently prevent or delay laboratories from offering their own authorized self-collection kits. Previon's end-to-end kitting solutions, innovative approaches and industry expertise make them an invaluable partner in this effort."

– Paul Isabelli, Chief Operating Officer, Audere

"We congratulate Audere on their tireless efforts to improve global health and on receiving an EUA from the FDA for HealthPulse@home. Previon is thrilled to partner with Audere to bring innovative COVID-19 testing solutions and services to the laboratories that license this groundbreaking technology. With over 40 years of experience as a trusted leader in healthcare communications and test kit solutions, Previon is well positioned to help these laboratories bring their test kits to market quickly and effectively."

– Joel Luce, Chief Executive Officer, Previon

About Previon

Previon is the single source for preventive health test kitting, kit logistics, and healthcare communications that provides integrated best-practice solutions through custom health test kits, optimized communications, and value-added consulting to help healthcare organizations adopt processes that close care gaps, meet CMS regulations, and drive continuous quality improvement. Learn more about The Previon Way™ and our innovative Preventive Care as a Service (PCaaS) solution by visiting us at Previon.com and by connecting with us on LinkedIn.

About Audere

Audere is a Seattle-based digital health nonprofit developing solutions to improve global health outcomes in the world's most underserved communities. Our team of passionate, innovative minds advances health equity by revolutionizing the detection and treatment of diseases, such as malaria, COVID-19, and HIV. Through a deep understanding of key global health needs, Audere combines smartphone technology, computer vision & machine learning, and the best of cloud-based services to deliver tailored healthcare technology solutions worldwide. Development of our projects is funded by grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Justworks. Learn more at auderenow.org.

Previon Contact:

Carol Kingsley

VP of Sales and Marketing

Previon

Carol.kingsley@previon.com

657.600.6802 office

¹ HealthPulse@home has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA. HealthPulse@home has been authorized only for the collection and maintenance of anterior nasal swab specimens as an aid in detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of HealthPulse@home is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of medical devices under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

