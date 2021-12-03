­­Vetigenics Receives Startup Of The Year Award From Penn Center For Innovation Successful creation of the first entirely canine phage display platform for research and development of antibody immunotherapy spurs recognition for Vetigenics.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetigenics, a privately held animal health biotechnology company, has been chosen Startup of the Year 2021 by the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Center for Innovation (PCI). Vetigenics received the award as part of PCI's sixth annual Celebration of Innovation, an event where the Penn innovation community and its stakeholders issue a total of five awards, four going to faculty, researchers and partners, and one going to an outstanding startup.

Vetigenics co-founders Don Siegel, MD, PhD; Nicola Mason, BVetMed, PhD; and Adriann Sax accept the Startup of the Year Award from the Penn Center for Innovation.

Since its inception in 2017, Vetigenics has introduced the first entirely canine phage display technology, as well as a growing portfolio of CANIBODY™ immunomodulators in various stages of production and testing to treat cancer, infections and immune-mediated chronic diseases. The company has also been accepted into the competitive awards-based Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and has entered into an extension of a collaborative discovery partnership with Merck Animal Health.

"All of us at Vetigenics are delighted by this honor and can't thank the Penn Innovation community enough for the recognition," said Adriann Sax, Vetigenics CEO and co-founder. "The award not only recognizes the breakthrough work of our co-founders, scientists and partners for safe and effective antibody immunotherapies, but it also affirms our commitment to improve the health and quality of life for companion animals. It inspires us to keep expanding the incredible potential of phage display technology and antibody immunotherapy for veterinary medicine."

Vetigenics' best-in-class entirely canine phage display platform offers distinct advantages over other approaches. Designed for dogs, by dogs, it's a proprietary technology that generates single chain variable fragments (scFvs) or CANIBODIES, which are isolated from actual dog genetic material and 100 percent canine in structure. Unique and precisely targeted, the technology eliminates the risk for immune response and allows for therapeutic versatility. And, unlike other technologies, validation of the target-specific binding for CANIBODIES occurs in the first step of development, which can help reduce overall R&D costs.

About Vetigenics, LLC

Vetigenics is a privately held animal health biopharmaceutical company committed to improving canine health through the development of entirely canine, safe and effective antibody-based immunotherapies to treat chronic diseases of companion animals. The company's founders, Nicola Mason, BVetMed, PhD, and Don Siegel, MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania, are internationally recognized leaders in veterinary medicine, immunotherapy, and phage display technology. Their complementary expertise naturally resulted in an unrivalled ability to generate and validate entirely canine antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. For more information, visit www.vetigenics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/VETIGENICS, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VETIGENICS, LLC