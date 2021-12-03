40 IIoT experts to share insights virtually next week at IIoT World's Digital Manufacturing Day

CLEVELAND, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIoT World today announced the final agenda for Digital Manufacturing Day 2021. This virtual event brings together over 40 experts to share IIoT & AI technologies applied in the Manufacturing Industry on December 8, 2021, between 8:30 AM EST - 6 PM EST.

Join the live panel discussions and audience Q&A. Over 5500 attendees from 120+ countries are expected to participate.

Agenda:

8:30 AM - 9:25 AM (EST)

The Death of MES: A New Vision For The Factory Software Stack, Sponsored by MachineMetrics, UpKeep and Fulcrum

9:30 AM - 9:55 AM (EST)

Keynote Speech: Finding Success in the Next Normal, Sponsored by IIoT World

10:00 AM - 10:55 AM (EST)

Making the transition to the smart factory: Areas for consideration, Sponsored by HiveMQ, Vertex and Canonical

11:00 AM - 11:55 AM (EST)

IT/OT Convergence – Benefits & Challenges in Manufacturing, Sponsored by Eurotech and Litmus

12:00 PM - 12:55 PM (EST)

AR on the Manufacturing Floor, Sponsored by UrsaLeo

1:00 PM - 1:55 PM (EST)

How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is transforming manufacturing, Sponsored by Siemens

2:00 PM - 2:55 PM (EST)

Protecting Critical Endpoints in Manufacturing, Sponsored by Fortinet

3:00 PM - 3:55 PM (EST)

Industrial IoT Startups Transforming Factory Floors, Sponsored by IIoT World

4:00 PM - 4:55 PM (EST)

Current and Emerging Cyber Threats to Manufacturing, Sponsored by aDolus, Trend Micro and Keyfactor

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EST)

The Way Forward: A Practical Guide to Achieving IT/OT Convergence, Sponsored by Hitachi Vantara

About IIoT World

IIoT World is a digital media outlet and the leading authority on Industrial IoT with a global community and ecosystem of 273,000+ decision-makers and influencers and 500+ content contributors. Our focus is on delivering daily insights on IIoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, predictive analytics, digital disruption, EVs, cybersecurity, machine learning, tech for sustainability, and smart cities. To learn more, visit https://iiot-world.com/about-us/ and iiotday.com.

