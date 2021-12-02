Safehold to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 4:20pm ET.

Safehold's remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:

Jason Fooks

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

T 212.930.9400

E investors@safeholdinc.com

