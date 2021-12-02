Rocket Doctor and Wallace Drug Store Partner to Offer Accessible Comprehensive Healthcare Virtually to the Town of Cochrane, Ontario

Innovative partnership offers a virtual medical clinic that combines proprietary telehealth

platform with remote monitoring devices and fully licensed physicians.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rocket Doctor and Wallace Drug Store have launched a virtual medical clinic that is now available to residents in the town of Cochrane, ON. The partnership offers the community same-day access to over 240 fully licensed physicians across more than 15 different specialties. As part of the deal, Wallace Drug store purchased a Rocket Doctor devices tower that includes a tablet connected to a suite of remote health monitoring devices. By powering virtual care with advanced medical devices Rocket Doctor is moving closer to replicating the in-person experience, preventing unnecessary visits to emergency departments.

The service is free for patients covered by OHIP, with appointments booked any time either at-home or directly in-store. Patients are paired with a physician at a time convenient for them. Rocket Doctor has developed a proprietary model for providing care virtually integrating advanced medical devices, leveraging its 24/7 patient care coordination team.

It is estimated that at least 40% of Cochrane's 5,500 residents have little to no access to a family doctor. This partnership will help provide more convenient and better access to primary care and significantly reduce the wait times for in-demand specialists, such as pediatricians, addictions medicine specialists, psychiatrists, and more.

"As a practicing ER physician, I saw first-hand the challenges faced in rural areas with a lack of access to high-quality comprehensive care and the pressures faced by the local emergency departments. It was one the reasons I founded the company," said Founder and CEO Dr. William Cherniak. "We were excited to find a partner driven to provide better access to underserved communities that truly sees our vision of what can be done virtually when you combine proprietary software, advanced medical devices and world-class physicians."

Store owner Frank Louvelle was equally enthused: "It was the speed, convenience, and access to specialist care that impressed me the most. I was also impressed with how compact the Rocket Doctor devices tower was, allowing us to easily transform an existing room into a virtual medical clinic. It feels great to give something back to the community that has supported my business for the last 20 years", he said.

About Rocket Doctor

Rocket Doctor is a rapidly growing digital health marketplace transforming the way comprehensive care is delivered across North America by bringing an advanced doctor's office directly to patients. They are a passionate group of medical doctors, researchers, technical experts, and patient care professionals who believe every person deserves access to quality healthcare. Though they launched only 18 months ago, they have now cared for over 85,000 patients across Canada (currently Ontario, Alberta and BC) as well as the State of California.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rocket Doctor