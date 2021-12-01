TETRA Technologies, Inc. To Participate In The 20th Annual Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility & Renewables Symposium

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:TTI) announced that Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9 at the 20th Annual Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility & Renewables Symposium. The symposium is being held as a virtual conference.

Investors wishing to participate in one-on-one sessions with TETRA management can request meetings by contacting a Wells Fargo representative at the following email address WFSCorporateAccess.MidstreamandUtilitySymposium@wellsfargo.com.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified industrial and oil and gas products and services company focused on completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlowTM, an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO 2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

