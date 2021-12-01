Navy Federal Members Now Have Access to Liberty Mutual Auto & Home Insurance Savings Through TruStage Partnership New Partnership Makes Preferred Pricing Available to Credit Union's Members

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Federal Credit Union and TruStage® Auto and Home Insurance Program announced today a partnership that offers access to savings on auto and home insurance to the credit union's members. The partnership makes Liberty Mutual Insurance available to Navy Federal members.

Navy Federal's members will have access to several discounts, including special savings just for being credit union members. They'll also enjoy a seamless member experience, whether engaging digitally or via Liberty Mutual's contact center. A customized digital experience provides educational tools and auto insurance quotes. A dedicated call center team will provide priority assistance for Navy Federal members to help them customize their coverage.

"We're thrilled by the partnership we continue to build with TruStage and our new relationship with Liberty Mutual." said Michelle Kaufman, Vice President, Consumer Lending Servicing, Projects and Risk at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Our goal is to make sure we provide the best member service, experience, and financial products to fit our members' needs. We take pride in knowing our relationship with Liberty Mutual gives military members, veterans and their families access to potentially significant savings and a seamless digital experience."

TruStage has partnered with Liberty Mutual for more than 20 years to make preferred pricing on auto and home insurance available to credit union members.

"We've worked closely with Navy Federal for years and we're incredibly proud to expand our strong partnership to serve Navy Federal members in new ways through our auto and home insurance program," said Corrin Maier, Vice President, Partner Management at TruStage. "We are excited to help Navy Federal members build brighter financial futures through our strong digital customer experience and unparalleled support."

TruStage is the consumer insurance brand of CUNA Mutual Group, an insurance and investment company with roots in the credit union movement that serves 95% of credit unions in addition to other financial institutions.

"We are excited to grow our partnership with TruStage by providing innovative personal insurance products and a seamless experience to Navy Federal Credit Union members," said Erin Rio, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Liberty Mutual.

Navy Federal has a strong and loyal membership of 11 million and has made available TruStage life insurance and accidental death and dismemberment products through Navy Federal Financial Group, since 2000. TruStage protects more than 22.5 million consumers through its simple, easy-to-use products that are designed to be affordable.

About TruStage

TruStage offers insurance products and programs through TruStage Insurance Agency, LLC, and is a member of the CUNA Mutual Group family of brands, a leading provider of financial services for credit unions and their members for with more than 80 years. TruStage insurance helps protect more than 20 million people and is underwritten by CMFG Life Insurance Company, a company that's consistently rated "A" (Excellent) for financial stability by AM Best.(1) For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

1 CMFG Life Insurance Company is rated "A" (Excellent) as of March 2021 by A.M. Best, an independent rating service which evaluates financial stability and operating performance, year after year. An "A" rating is the third highest of 16 ratings.

TruStage® Insurance products and programs are made available through TruStage Insurance Agency, LLC and issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company, a member company of CUNA Mutual Group and other leading insurance companies. The insurance offered is not a deposit, and is not federally insured, sold or guaranteed by credit unions. Product and features may not be available in all states.

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society.

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 11 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 347 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit www.navyfederal.org. Navy Federal Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

