iStar Announces Adjustment of Conversion Rate for Convertible Notes

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today an adjustment to the conversion rate of its 3.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 as a result of the common stock cash dividends to be paid on December 15, 2021.

The conversion price applicable to the outstanding Convertible Notes has been adjusted to $13.90 per share (71.9478 shares of iStar common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes) effective November 30, 2021 and subject to further adjustment as provided in the governing supplemental indenture.

Notice of the conversion rate adjustment has been delivered to holders of the notes and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in accordance with the terms of the supplemental indenture.

