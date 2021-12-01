Flex Logix Joins the Edge AI and Vision Alliance Membership will help support Flex Logix's rapid growth in the edge vision market with its inference accelerator chips and boards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of the most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced that it has joined the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. Joining the Alliance will bring Flex Logix in close collaboration with the more than 100 other members working together to accelerate the adoption of AI and practical computer vision features in products and systems. In support of this goal, Flex Logix recently announced production of its InferX™ X1P1 boards, which are designed to bring high-performance AI inference acceleration to edge servers and industrial vision systems.

"We are excited to join the Alliance and look forward to working with other members to help accelerate the adoption of edge vision systems," said Dana McCarty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix's Inference Products. "Our InferX X1 inference chips and boards provide customers with superior AI inference capabilities where high accuracy, high throughput and low power on complex models is needed. These benefits are critical for driving inference capabilities into the volume mainstream market."

About the InferX X1P1 Board

The InferX X1P1 board offers the most efficient AI inference acceleration for edge AI workloads such as Yolov3. Many customers need high-performance, low-power object detection and other high-resolution image processing capabilities for robotic vision, security, retail analytics, and many other applications. For information, visit this link.

"Real-world applications of visual AI are growing rapidly in number, scale and diversity. Many of these applications demand a combination of high processing performance, efficiency and flexibility," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "With its InferX X1 SoC and accompanying toolset, Flex Logix has used its programmable logic technology to implement reconfigurability for its tensor processors and their interconnect fabric, implementing an intriguing approach to deep learning inference acceleration. We welcome Flex Logix as one of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance's newest members."

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of edge AI and vision in products.

Founded in 2011, the Alliance now has more than 100 Member companies, ranging from name-brand multinationals to newly formed startups. All have one thing in common: they either produce technology to enable AI and vision in products, or they use AI and vision in their products.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and also has offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

