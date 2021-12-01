enGene Announces Poster Presentation at the Society of Urologic Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting

- Preclinical EG-70 studies reveal durable systemic anti-tumor immunity and robust efficacy in an orthotopic murine model of bladder cancer

- EG-70 is a first-in-class non-viral genetic medicine encoding RIG-I activators and IL-12 as an intravesical monotherapy

BOSTON, Mass. and MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - enGene Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-viral gene therapies for local administration into mucosal tissues enabled by its proprietary DDX platform, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming Society of Urologic Oncology Annual Meeting being held from December 1 to December 3, 2021. The poster will highlight the robust preclinical efficacy and mechanism of action studies of EG-70, the company's lead asset for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), in an orthotopic murine model of bladder cancer.

enGene Inc. (CNW Group/enGene)

Title: EG-70 is a first-in-class intravesical non-viral gene therapy for local expression of innate and adaptive immune modulators for treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Category: Bladder Cancer - Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Abstract Number: 230

Date and Time: Friday December 3rd; e-Poster

Based on enGene's proprietary DDX platform, EG-70 is a non-viral gene therapy encoding two RIG-I agonists to stimulate the innate immune system, and IL-12 to stimulate the adaptive immune system. By stimulating both arms of the immune system, intravesically administered EG-70 yields remarkable tumor regression in preclinical models of bladder cancer with induction of effective immunological memory and minimal signs of toxicity. A first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial (the LEGEND study) is ongoing to evaluate safety and efficacy of EG-70 in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC (clinicaltrials.gov).

Additional meeting information and the published abstract are available on the SUO website.

About enGene Inc.

enGene Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-viral gene therapies based on localized delivery of nucleic acid payloads to mucosal tissues. The dually derived chitosan (DDX) platform has a high-degree of payload flexibility including DNA and various forms of RNA with broad tissue and disease applications. In preclinical models, enGene's DDX technology has been demonstrated to effectively induce expression of therapeutic genes following delivery to the lung, gastrointestinal tract and urinary bladder. enGene has developed scalable GMP-compliant manufacturing of DDX products. http://www.engene.com

