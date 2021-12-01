Crown Capital Investments Acquires Climalock, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments, an Atlanta-based private equity fund manager, announces the acquisition of Climalock, LLC, an industry leader in the design, fabrication and installation of custom vertical and horizontal panel systems to accommodate temperature control.

Crown Capital Investments

Climalock has over 25 years' experience in the energy and insulation industry serving customers in the U.S and Canada from its headquarters in Warsaw, Missouri. The company is experiencing tremendous growth in the Bio Energy sectors with green energy and carbon/methane recapture solutions as well as in their refrigerated warehousing applications.

"Climalock aligns with our fund's industrial green economy vertical," said CEO and Founder of Crown Capital Investments, Christopher Graham. "They will benefit from the chemical coating applications, in particular with the various proprietary energy barrier coatings of current portfolio company Graniteville Labs."

Crown Capital Investments (CCI) is a private equity fund manager acquiring and optimizing tenured businesses in the industrial and infrastructure sectors. Crown Capital's mission is to grow great American businesses with thriving ecosystems that build community opportunity and legacy. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, CCI provides active management, support and resources to help businesses create value and reach their full potential using a proven, results-based operations system. CCI was founded by Christopher T. Graham, Esq. in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

