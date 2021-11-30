Nippon Express Global Logistics (Shanghai) Obtains Business License for Assembly Processing in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone

- Becomes First Logistics Company in Zone to Get This License -

TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Global Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE GLS"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., became the first logistics company to be licensed for assembly processing operations in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone, effective Monday, October 25.

Mainland China only permits assembly processing in Hong Kong, Macau, and some special bonded areas, and customers holding cargo inventory for end users in Shanghai and environs have long sought to carry out assembly processing at a closer location.

Having become the first logistics company to obtain a license for assembly processing work in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone, NE GLS will be able to arrange products in presentation boxes, attach parts to equipment and provide various other services and added value in accordance with customer requests, thereby reducing transport costs to end users in the vicinity of Shanghai and significantly cutting lead times.

Nippon Express will continue utilizing its global network to enhance its international transport services and expanding its logistics functions in Mainland China to help its customers develop their businesses.

