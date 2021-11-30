KeenEthics Gained a 5-star Rating Playing Ethically in Tech World

LVIV, Ukraine and OSS, Netherlands and NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenEthics, November 30th, 2021 / PRNewswire - Today, KeenEthics reaches business goals showing transparency and ethical approach.

KeenEthics is happy to announce Clutch recognized us as one of the best web development companies. Our clients note we deliver a prolific workflow.

https://clutch.co/web-developers?page=1

Clutch is an independent platform collecting genuine data about businesses. It performs in-depth interviews with clients about collaboration with Clutch-registered companies. The platform helps customers find a reliable company to handle their projects.

About our rating position

KeenEthics is recognized as a 5-star rated company. We always strive to form an effective partnership with our clients. In turn, we get regular feedback from them:

"In a software partner, I value liability, trustworthiness, and transparency the most. I can say that all three are present in KeenEthics." (StoryTerrace)

https://clutch.co/profile/keenethics#summary

About KeenEthics

KeenEthics asserts itself as an ethical business partner. Our experts enable consistent growth and provide a personal touch to finding individual solutions.

Clients come to us to provide them with guidance in multiple industries ranging from education, healthcare, and agriculture to business administration and banking.

Find out more at https://keenethics.com/#about-us

About our services and projects

No matter whether you are the owner of a start-up or large enterprise. With our specialists, you can share your ideas, and we'll contribute to the success of your solutions.

Since 2015, we have implemented many projects. More than 50+ companies trusted us, and we managed to turn their ideas into lucrative products.

In 2017, we made a contribution to school education by launching our first social program "Let Kids Move". It allows students to alternate between sitting and standing during lessons. It positively influences the quality of education and the motivation of the students.

KeenEthics has succeeded in many web and mobile projects adopting PWA, MVP, cloud, IoT, chatbots, and AI solutions. We guide our projects through a full-cycle development method. Our experts apply business analysis, development and testing, UI/UX design, maintenance, and support.

We use a vast tech stack: Node.js, React, Aurelia, Vue, Angular, Express, Nest.js, Electron, Ionic, Cordova/PhoneGap, Svelte, React Native, GraphQL, AWS, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and MySQL.

Find out more at https://keenethics.com/#main

Address KeenEthics to get consulting at https://keenethics.com/contacts

View original content:

SOURCE KeenEthics