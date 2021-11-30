HELLA Ventures Invests in actnano's Series B

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HELLA Ventures, a venture capital firm with a track record of helping portfolio companies bring innovative technologies to life, today announced its participation in the Series B of actnano, a global leader in surface protection technologies for automotive and consumer electronics.

HELLA Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital fund focused on mobility, deep tech, and industrial manufacturing investments. Founded in 2015, HELLA Ventures leverages its close relationships to the automotive industry as well as HELLA's industrialization and manufacturing capabilities to help startups bring their innovative technologies to market. As a leading Tier I supplier of automotive electronics, HELLA will help commercialize new applications of actnano's nanocoating technology.

"We see tremendous market potential across many industries for actnano. There are dozens of potential use cases for actnano's long-lasting, waterproof gel-state coatings, ranging from electronic circuit boards to coatings for high-resolution, surround-view camera systems," said Marco Marinucci, Partner at HELLA Ventures. "We look forward to partnering with actnano to identify further opportunities in close collaboration with HELLA."

"We are thankful for the enthusiastic support we have received thus far from HELLA Ventures and are excited about what our future holds together," said actnano CEO Taymur Ahmad. "Our goal is to ensure all vehicles are equipped with our life-saving technologies and with the additional guidance and resources of our new partners, we are one step closer."

Boston-based actnano's innovative nanocoating technologies protect automotive and consumer electronics from damage due to harsh environmental conditions and can be applied using existing equipment that is standard in many electronics manufacturing facilities. Its proprietary formulas protect complex circuit boards and electrical connections without trapping heat in high-power components or reducing the integrity of digital signals during information transfer.

"With increasing electrification and automation, the value share of automotive electronics per vehicle will increase significantly over the next decade and actnano is uniquely positioned to benefit from these tailwinds," said Martin Rudigier, Principal at HELLA Ventures. "We are excited to back actnano's visionary team of experienced operators in bringing this technology to millions of vehicles."

About HELLA Ventures

Founded in 2015, HELLA Ventures is multi-stage venture capital fund focused on mobility, deep tech, and industrial manufacturing investments. In addition to our own automotive expertise, we leverage our connection with Tier 1 global auto supplier HELLA as an industrialization and/or channel partner into the automotive industry to maximize our portfolio companies' success. For more information, please visit www.hellaventures.com

About actnano

actnano is setting a new standard for electronics protection with its commercialized water and environmental resistant nanocoating technology, Advanced nanoGUARD™. The company's surface protection technologies can be applied directly on connectors, antennas, LEDs and high heat generating components, allowing electronics manufacturers to comprehensively safeguard their devices for the first time. With a scalable, turnkey solution that seamlessly integrates into existing manufacturing lines, actnano is positioned to expand its global footprint with leading automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. Today the company is a trusted partner to global automotive and consumer electronics OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers as customers and investors. ANG technology is already integrated into production vehicles and the world's leading consumer devices. For more information, please visit www.actnano.com.

