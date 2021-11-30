Ashland Place Announces Financing for New Airbus A330neo

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced that it has completed financing for a new, factory-built Airbus A330neo. The aircraft will be operated by a large European leisure carrier.

"It's critical for us to support the airline industry as long-range travel continues to recover," said Jennifer Villa Tennity, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head.

Ms. Villa Tennity continued, "We are pleased to complete this transaction, which not only demonstrates our commitment to the aviation sector, but also emphasizes Ashland Place's breadth of capabilities as we work to identify attractive aircraft investments."

Earlier this month, Ashland Place announced the completion of a new financing facility involving three 2010-12 vintage 737-800s for Pulsar Aero Global, and in September announced the financing of an A330-200 for Aergo on lease to Iberia.

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place for this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC:

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

