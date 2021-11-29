Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $57.5 million and net income of $3,454,953, or $0.99 per share, compared to sales of $44.9 million and net income of $2,784,525, or $0.77 per share, for fiscal 2020.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $15.1 million compared to sales of $14.0 million in Q4 2020. Net income was $605,114, or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $1,568,436, or $0.43 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

"The continuing successful implementation of our corporate strategy is reflected in the higher sales and net income for fiscal 2021", said CEO and Chairman Charlie Hopewell. "Our fourth quarter, however, was adversely affected by the ongoing disorder in the worldwide supply chain. This caused some shortages of some of our most popular products and a higher level of backorders, which had a negative effect on our operations and margins. Although we have taken steps to diversify our shipping arrangements and add to our logistics partners, we anticipate these logistical challenges to continue into fiscal 2022."

As of August 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.8 million. Due to the continuing uncertainty caused by the worldwide shipping and logistical issues, the Company has recently increased its line of credit to $10 million, of which $5 million is available. The Board of Directors is discussing potential alternative sources of capital, which could include a future public offering of common shares. The proceeds from such an offering could be utilized both for short-term capital needs and to complement the Company's future growth plans.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; and Early Start, Spring Gardner and Weatherguard for greenhouses.. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) AS OF AUGUST 31



2021

2020 ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,184,313

$ 3,801,037 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

7,086,503



6,274,426 Inventory, net of allowance

of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)

14,391,365



9,198,146 Prepaid expenses

2,305,820



1,036,128 Prepaid income taxes

252,958



-











Total current assets

25,220,959



20,309,737











Property, plant and equipment, net

3,886,543



2,967,565











Intangible assets, net

30,897



659











Total assets $ 29,138,399

$ 23,277,961











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,349,677

$ 1,095,061 Bank indebtedness

3,000,000



- Current portion of notes payable

-



342,326 Income taxes payable

-



40,596 Accrued liabilities

1,798,088



2,016,300











Total current liabilities

6,147,765



3,494,283











Long-term liabilities









Notes payable

-



338,381











Deferred tax liability

116,945



96,952











Total liabilities

6,264,710



3,929,616











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

823,171



821,284 Additional paid-in capital

687,211



618,707 Retained earnings

21,363,307



17,908,354











Total stockholders' equity

22,873,689



19,348,345











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,138,399

$ 23,277,961

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2021

2020











SALES $ 57,501,543

$ 44,945,263











COST OF SALES

43,354,897



32,472,080











GROSS PROFIT

14,146,646



12,473,183











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative

3,204,945



2,502,989 Depreciation and amortization

244,279



217,712 Wages and employee benefits

6,957,730



5,894,346















10,406,954



8,615,047











Income from operations

3,739,692



3,858,136











OTHER ITEMS









Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

-



6,600 Gain on extinguishment of debt

687,387



- Interest and other income (expense)

(2,871)



24,420



684,516



31,020











Income before income taxes

4,424,208



3,889,156











Income taxes









Current

949,262



1,068,883 Deferred (recovery)

19,993



35,748











Net income for the year $ 3,454,953

$ 2,784,525











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99

$ 0.77











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99

$ 0.77











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,486,537



3,623,413 Diluted

3,486,537



3,623,413

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31

2021

2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the year $ 3,454,953

$ 2,784,525 Items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization

244,279



217,712 Stock-based compensation expense

70,391



- (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-



(6,600) Gain on extinguishment of debt

(680,707)



- Deferred income taxes

19,993



35,748











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(812,077)



(3,438,474) Decrease in note receivable

-



1,197 (Increase) in inventory

(5,193,219)



(2,820,341) (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(1,269,692)



(642,589) (Increase) decrease in prepaid income taxes

(252,959)



223,420 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,404



1,388,754 (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable

(40,596)



40,596











Net cash (used by) operating activities

(4,423,230)



(2,216,052)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

-



400 Increase in intangible assets

(30,755)



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,162,739)



(449,282)











Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,193,494)



(448,882)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

3,000,000



- (Decrease) increase in notes payable

-



680,707 Redemption of common stock

-



(3,867,046)











Net cash provided (used) in financing activities

3,000,000



(3,186,339)











Net (decrease) in cash

(2,616,724)



(5,851,273)











Cash, beginning of year

3,801,037



9,652,310











Cash, end of year $ 1,184,313

$ 3,801,037

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

