Coinllectibles™️ to Launch Inaugural Artist Fusion NFT™️ in Collaboration with Singapore's First Female Finger-Painting Artist Adeline Yeo

SINGAPORE, Nov.29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will launch the inaugural artist Fusion NFT™️ through its collaboration with Singapore's first female finger-painting artist – Adeline Yeo.

Recognised as Singapore's first female finger-painting artist, Adeline Yeo is famed for her strong and uninhibited finger strokes on her paintings, that speak of courage and confidence. It is a combination of femme fatale strength and gentle femininity all at once. As an artist, Adeline also challenges convention by painting – at times, in public – blindfolded, a practice that enables her to create exceptional artworks that are authentic and soulful, much like heartbeats and pulses that connect the mind, body and soul. Her works are highly sought after by industry leaders, art aficionados and discerning art collectors.

Adeline has chosen her artwork titled "Illumination" to be minted as the Fusion NFT™️ for this launch. When asked why she chose the particular piece, Adeline commented, "Illumination is a piece that's very dear to me. It means for one to intellectually or spiritually, arrive at a new and heightened state of awareness and revelation. To embrace the past, to savour the present and to be renewed for the future. Beyond time, beyond space – and this is exactly how I envision the metaverse to be like. I'm really enjoying working with the Coinllectibles team and their Fusion NFTs™️."

Commenting on the inaugural launch of artist Fusion NFT™️, Benny Phang, Head of Partnerships at Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are a Singapore company. Naturally, we hope to pay homage to our roots by working with established Singaporean artists. It has been a joy working with Adeline, and more importantly, we find her artworks are emotional and inspirational, motivating one to explore the many storied facets of life, which we hope to bring to our art collectors community."

Toby O'Connor CEO of Coinllectibles™️ added that "we are thrilled to be partnering with such a ground breaking artist as Adeline on this special piece. We hope that our collaboration through the Fusion NFT will add to Adeline's considerable following in ways that people can enjoy her art."

The physical piece is now housed at Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT Gallery in Victoria Dockside, home also to K11 MUSEA Hong Kong, and will be showcased in the upcoming IMXHK 2021 (https://www.imxhk.com/) – the first-ever International Motor Expo held from 1-5 Dec 2021 at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong.

IMXHK 2021 features a NFT HyperArt + Art Gallery, which centres around the vision into the future of mobility in Cars, Art, Design and Technology. Situated at the centre of the Designer Car and Lifestyle Zones, the NFT HyperArt + Art Gallery will feature art pieces from international and local artists, and visitors will be able to experience first-hand, and indulge in a kaleidoscope of Hypercars, Supercars, HyperArt, and Modern Art.

For more information on Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs,™️, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Rachel Lim

Director, Marketing & PR

Rachel.Lim@Coinllectibles.Art

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

