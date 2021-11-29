Cisco Announces December 2021 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

December 6, 2021

10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, Applications

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

December 6, 2021

7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Jonathan Davidson, EVP and General Manager, Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 8, 2021

7:55 a.m. PT / 10:55 a.m. ET

Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer

