AKC Reunite Donates $157,500 To Police Departments In Ten States

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce $157,500 in donations to K-9 units at twenty police departments in ten different states through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Contributing clubs include the United States Police Canine Association, the Cary Kennel Club, the Trap Falls Kennel Club, the Baytown Kennel Club and the Galveston Kennel Club.

"K-9 units are such an invaluable resource for police departments throughout this country," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. "The more than $150,000 donated through the Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program will help these departments acquire new police dogs, contributing to increased safety in their communities."

Grants of $7,500 each were donated to the following police departments: Fuquay-Varina Police Department, Apex Police Department and Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office in Iowa, the Drake County Sheriff's Office and Dayton Police Department in Ohio, the Locust Grove Police Department, Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority and Westville Police Department in Oklahoma, the Lower Moreland Township Police Department in Pennsylvania, the Magnolia Police Department, Tomball Police Department, Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5, League City Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Constable's Office in Texas, the Florence Police Department in Mississippi, the Rockport City Police Department in Indiana and the Waite Park Police Department in Minnesota. Additionally, two grants were awarded to the Bordentown Township Police Department in New Jersey, bringing the grand total of these grants to $157,500.

A total of 70 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 8 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

The AKC Reunite Canine Support and Relief Fund has donated more than $9 million since 2001 for disaster preparedness and relief causes that impact our nation's pets, like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

View original content:

SOURCE AKC Reunite