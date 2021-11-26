SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kura Oncology, Inc. - KURA

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kura Oncology, Inc. ("Kura" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KURA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Kura and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 24, 2021, Kura "announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on a partial clinical hold." The Company advised that "[t]he partial clinical hold was initiated following the Company's recent report to the FDA of a Grade 5 serious adverse event (patient death) potentially associated with differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML[,]" and that "[u]ntil the partial clinical hold is resolved, and the Company has more clarity regarding the impact on timing, Kura is suspending guidance on the completion of enrollment in the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study and determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose of KO-539."

On this news, Kura's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 15.54%, to close at $14.02 on November 24, 2021.

