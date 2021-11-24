Man Vs Machine: Ice Cube's First Ever NFT Drop Is Extraordinary Success

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, actor, entertainment mogul and BIG3 founder Ice Cube announced that his exclusive first ever NFT drop, Man VS Machine has closed with every edition sold out in less than 24 hours. The drop, a partnership with acclaimed artist Trevor Jones and NFT Marketplace Nifty Gateway, was one of the most successful in the platform's history, grossing more than $1.6 Million. There was tremendous interest for all editions, with entries for each reaching remarkable levels.

The 12 Gold Edition NFT's ( $15,000 each) garnered more than 400 entries per edition

The 40 Silver Edition NFT's ( $5,000 each) garnered more than 1000 entries per edition

The 100 Bronze Edition NFT's ( $2,000 each) garnered more than 2000 entries per edition

The Open Editions, available solely to holders of Trevor's previous artwork, sold more than 12,000 editions

"This drop has been an overwhelming success," said Ice Cube. "The incredible demand and appreciation of these pieces just validates that waiting and producing something that is an accessibly priced true work of art was the right choice. In a market that is so overly saturated by celebrities using NFT's as just another way to profit off of their fame, I am proud to have contributed meaningfully to the NFT community alongside Trevor."

"I have never been prouder of the artwork created for a drop as I am with Man VS Machine," said Trevor Jones. "I was blown away by the level of demand, which hasn't been seen since the height of the NFT craze. It was such a privilege to work with Ice Cube and to be involved in this creative process that developed over the better part of a year. I'm certain this will forever be seen as an epic collaboration and one of the most important NFT drops of 2021."

This NFT drop is part of Ice Cube's larger effort to continue to be present in all issues and industries that are culturally relevant today. From encouraging representation in the film industry, growing the BIG3 basketball league, and being an active participant in the metaverse, Ice Cube continues to be a leader across industries.

The NFT's from Man vs Machine will continue to live on the Nifty Gateway platform and individual owners can be approached for resale. The editions in the secondary market have already appreciated by four- or five-fold and sold an additional $1 Million.

ABOUT ICE CUBE:

Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director, producer and CEO and founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A's groundbreaking songs "Straight Outta Compton" and "Fuck Tha Police," Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums while remaining one of rap's most respected and influential artists and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Beyond music, Ice Cube has established himself as one of entertainment's most successful figures and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. In the film arena, he's produced the Friday, Ride Along, Barbershop and Are we There Yet? franchises as well as the critically acclaimed NWA biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He is also an acclaimed writer (Friday, The Players Club, The Janky Promoters) and director (The Players Club) who is best known for his acting.

ABOUT NIFTY GATEWAY:

Nifty Gateway is the premier marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. Nifty Gateway works with some of the largest artists and brands in the world to put out curated collections of NFT artwork. Nifty has been on the forefront of working with artists in a variety of mediums, from digitally native artists like Pak, Beeple and Mad Dog Jones, to musicians like Grimes and Steve Aoki. Nifty Gateway is committed to making NFTs accessible to the masses, and to get one billion people collecting NFTs.

