3 Ways to Stay Fit and Motivated Through the Holidays Simple Workout Solutions With TAGALONG Pro Athletes For A Healthy New Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TAGALONG With A Pro is helping people stay active this December and start 2022 on a healthy note. Although regular physical activity is proven to reduce stress and improve overall health, most people struggle to maintain a consistent exercise routine during the holiday season which negatively impacts their well being. TAGALONG offers personalized workouts for people of all ages and fitness levels, designed around their busy schedules, to help them be healthy, have fun and stay in shape during the hectic holiday season.

Season of Sweat December 2021 Event With Laine Maher

Here are 3 ways you can commit to keep moving this December:

Book a workout on the TAGALONG iOS App for sport-specific training with one of the many new professional athletes on the platform including 2x Olympic rower Kara Kohler , Run Gum's Nick Symmonds , and Pro Triathlete and Rower Nick Karwoski. Season of Sweat community event with Hydrow Athlete Laine Maher . This 4-week training plan with 3 daily workout options will keep you fit and accountable through the holidays regardless of your commitments or travel schedule. Join the TAGALONG Decembercommunity event with. This 4-week training plan with 3 daily workout options will keep you fit and accountable through the holidays regardless of your commitments or travel schedule. Sign up for a custom monthly training plan, TAGALONG's best-selling service. Remove decision fatigue by having a daily workout designed specifically for you by one of the 90 pro athletes available on the platform who will take your schedule, equipment and goals into account.

People think the biggest holiday health concern is weight gain. The truth is the average American only puts on one pound between Thanksgiving and the new year. The bigger problem is actually stress. During times of stress, people tend to forgo healthy eating and give up exercise which can lead to physical illness, depression and anxiety.

Treating yourself to any one of TAGALONG'S fitness options will provide you with guidance for fun workouts to help you end 2021 feeling good and looking your best. Don't wait for the new year to make a change. Commit today by visiting www.TagalongWithAPro.com or downloading the Tagalong With A Pro App on the Apple app store.

